California bill could mean more mentally ill people detained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new proposal in the California Legislature could allow more people with mental illnesses to be detained against their will. The legislation was backed Wednesday by mayors of some of the nation’s biggest cities, who say they are struggling to care for the homeless population. State law allows courts to order people into treatment if they are a danger to themselves or others. A bill authored by Democratic state Sen. Susan Eggman would expand that definition to include people who are not capable of caring for or protecting themselves. Previous bills have failed over concerns about infringing on individual rights.

