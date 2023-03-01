‘Enough pollution’ in low-income NJ area with 1 power plant

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Residents of low-income New Jersey communities that would get a second gas-fired power plant are urging the governor to stop the project. They say it flies in the face of an environmental justice law that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed over two years ago. The law has yet to take full effect. Competitive Power Ventures already operates one gas-fired power plant in Woodbridge, south of Newark. It wants to build a second one next to it. The company is pitching it as a reliable backup source for solar and wind energy. But neighbors in minority communities say the second plant will add pollution to an area already suffering from it.

