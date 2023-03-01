Georgia star Jalen Carter charged with racing in fatal wreck

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in the NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant alleging that Carter was racing his Jeep Trackhawk against the Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck. The crash occurred hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade. Carter had been due in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the NFL scouting combine. Police say he is expected to address the arrest warrant when he returns to Athens.

