How the ‘Daisy Jones’ cast went from beginners to bandmates

In order to portray famous musicians in the new limited series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” its cast including Riley Keough and Sam Claflin had to attend weeks of band camp. Keough says she had to learn how to project with her singing voice and Claflin needed to learn the guitar. In the end, the actors formed a real band and its their voices on the album due out Friday, the same day the show debuts. Grammy winner Blake Mills, who has produced for Alabama Shakes and John Legend, wrote the music. Kim Gordon from the band Sonic Youth also served as a consultant to the writers.

