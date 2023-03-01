Hunter Biden probe free of interference, Garland pledges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says he won’t interfere with an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes run by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware. The probe is continuing to unfold as congressional Republicans intensify their focus on the president’s son. Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that he has promised to leave the matter in the hands of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who would be empowered to expand his investigation outside the state if needed. The federal investigation into Hunter Biden began in 2018. He has denied wrongdoing, and the president has said he has never spoken to his son about foreign business.

