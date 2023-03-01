Man gets prison for plot to bomb California Democratic HQ
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa, pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to destroy the building in Sacramento by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device and possessing a machine gun. During his sentencing Wednesday, he told the federal judge he was sorry for exchanging a lot of “dumb, stupid drunken thoughts” he didn’t mean with his co-defendant, Jarrod Copeland.