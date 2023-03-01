New Mexico nomination spurs concerns among Native Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor isn’t backing down on her decision to nominate a former tribal leader who once faced sexual assault charges to head the state’s Indian Affairs Department. Advocates who have worked to address violence against Native American women and bring more attention to missing persons cases within their communities are pushing the state Senate to hold a confirmation hearing for James Mountain. Advocates say the process should be transparent, and Mountain should be publicly vetted like other members of the governor’s cabinet. The charges against Mountain were dismissed in 2010 after prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to go to trial.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.