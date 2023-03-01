NYC bike path killer doesn’t testify in death penalty phase

NEW YORK (AP) — The man convicted of killing eight people in a terrorist attack on a Manhattan bike path declined to testify in the death penalty phase of his trial, just as he had before the jury returned guilty verdicts. Sayfullo Saipov declined the invitation to speak on his own behalf offered by federal Judge Vernon S. Broderick before proceedings concluded for the week Wednesday. A jury may begin deciding as early as next Tuesday whether Saipov will face death or life in prison for killing the eight and seriously injuring nearly 20 others on Halloween in 2017.

