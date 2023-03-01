NYC to pay millions over police ‘kettling’ at Floyd protest

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has agreed to pay several million dollars to settle a lawsuit brought by protesters who say they were assaulted, abused and trapped by police using a technique known as “kettling” at a demonstration in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. In court papers late Tuesday, the city said it will pay $21,500 to each of at least 200 protesters who were detained, arrested or met with force by police during a June 4, 2020 protest in the Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood. The city said it will also pay $21,500 per plaintiff for legal costs and an extra $2,500 to protesters who were given court appearance tickets. A judge must still approve the settlement.

