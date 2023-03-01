Propane-filled car flips over in Florida train derailment

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida are keeping a watchful eye on a train car carrying 30,000 gallons of propane that tipped over in a derailment along the Gulf Coast. The freight train operated by Seminole Gulf Railway derailed Tuesday in an industrial area near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Of the six cars that tipped over, five contained sheetrock. Hazmat and fire crews responded to the scene. Officials said no one was injured. Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds told news outlets it could take several days to upright the cars and fix the tracks. He says they’ll monitor the situation and are ready to evacuate in case anything goes wrong.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.