States consider ‘safe injection sites’ to prevent overdoses

DENVER (AP) — Lawmakers in Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada are considering allowing what are often called “safe injection sties” where people can use drugs under the supervision of trained staff who could reverse an overdose. Lawmakers in Colorado’s Democrat-controlled Legislature are set to discuss the controversial proposal Wednesday. The measure faces broad backlash from police and Republicans questions remain about whether the sites are even legal in the United States. New York and Rhode Island have passed similar laws. The proposals are a response to drug overdoses killing an estimated 100,000 people in 2021.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

