Trump cowboy found not guilty of campaign finance charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of failing to register a political group and provide financial disclosures at a trial in southern New Mexico. The verdict Wednesday from a 12-member jury capped a two-day trial in Alamogordo on charges that Griffin flouted campaign finance regulations aimed at providing financial transparency in the election process. Griffin served an Otero County commissioner in the community until he was barred from office last year for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Griffin has cited free speech guarantees in resisting pressure to register Cowboys for Trump as a political group.

