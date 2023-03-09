Australia aims to bolster security, economic ties with India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his country wants to strengthen security cooperation and economic and cultural ties with India. He spoke with reporters Friday after a ceremonial reception at the Indian president’s palace in New Delhi ahead of talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Albanese said in a tweet on Thursday the Indian Ocean is central to both countries’ security and prosperity. Both countries are also working to strengthen the Quad, an alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the United States that aims to counter China’s rising influence in Asia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.