California buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say about two dozen people forced to flee Southern California apartment buildings that are teetering on the edge of a landslide may be evacuated indefinitely. Three apartment buildings and one nearby building were red-tagged and evacuated Wednesday when earth slid away from their backyards in coastal San Clemente in Orange County after torrential rains. On Thursday, the mayor said the ground is still moving, and another rainstorm is on the way. The National Weather Service says heavy rain could hit Southern California again early next week. Meanwhile, the county has been added to a federal emergency declaration, along with dozens of other counties hit by floods, mudslides and other problems from nonstop winter storms.

