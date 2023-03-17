Jamaican government to increase minimum wage by 44%

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his administration is increasing the island’s minimum wage by 44% as the local economy rebounds. The change will go into effect in June. People making the minimum wage of $59 for a 40-hour workweek would instead earn $85. Holness announced the plan Thursday evening during his budget presentation in Parliament, to the cheers of government supporters. He added that the increase is the biggest in 20 years. The announcement comes just days after the government increased teachers’ wages following a nearly weeklong protest that disrupted schools. Annual inflation rose as high as 11% in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, but is projected to decline to 5% in the coming fiscal year starting next month.

