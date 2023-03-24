17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting
A 17-year-old has been charged with kidnapping two migrants whose rescue this week from a Houston hotel by FBI agents after days of captivity ended in gunfire that killed another suspect. Court records show Josiah Jackson was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the abduction of a man and woman and the attempt to ransom them. The case filings do no list an attorney for Jackson, who is being held in a county jail ahead of a bond hearing. Officials have said little about what happened before FBI agents rescued two migrants following the shooting early Thursday morning in north Houston.