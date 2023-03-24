Man threatens passengers on German train, injures teenager

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man has threatened passengers on a train in eastern Germany and injured a teenager with an ax-like implement. The incident took place Friday on a local train traveling from Cottbus to Frankfurt an der Oder, on the Polish border. The train stopped in another town and the suspect was arrested. Police identified him as a 37-year-old Polish citizen. The man apparently went through several cars of the train and injured a 17-year-old girl with the ax-like object. The teenager was taken to a hospital, and authorities said her life was not believed to be in danger. There were few other details of what happened, and no information on a possible motive.

