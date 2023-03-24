Report: No turbulence during fatal business jet flight

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A report says a woman’s fatal injuries aboard a business jet diverted to a Connecticut airport occurred when the aircraft violently bucked up and down as the pilots responded to alerts about the flight stabilizing trim system. The preliminary report issued Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board says turbulence was not a factor as initially suspected. The incident involving the Bombardier jet on March 3 killed Dana Hyde of Cabin John, Maryland. The trim system on the same model Bombardier jet was the subject of a previous safety directive by federal authorities. Bombardier representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment Friday.

By DAVE COLLINS and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

