Trump rally falls during anniversary of Waco’s dark past

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s rally in Waco, Texas, this weekend comes amid the 30th anniversary in the city of the infamous deadly standoff at the Branch Davidians compound. Trump, who is facing the possibility of becoming the first president in U.S. history to be indicted, hasn’t nodded to Waco’s past leading up to Saturday’s rally. His campaign called the decision to hold the event at Waco’s regional airport ideal because of the city’s proximity to Texas’ largest cities. The siege at the compound continues to hold deep symbolism. It was a 51-day standoff that resulted in the deaths of more than 80 members of a religious cult and four federal agents.

