Georgia bill is latest GOP effort targeting prosecutors

ATLANTA (AP) — A new Georgia commission to discipline and remove wayward prosecutors would be the latest move by Republicans nationwide to ratchet up oversight. The Georgia measure got final approval by the state Senate after House passage earlier Monday. It now goes to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has previously voiced support. The Georgia bill parallels efforts to remove prosecutors in Florida, Missouri, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It’s also part of broader disputes nationwide over how certain criminal offenses should be charged. All the efforts strike at the question of prosecutorial discretion — a prosecutor’s decision of what cases to try and what charges to bring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.