Former Taiwan leader Ma views Sun Yat-sen tomb in China tour

NANJING, China (AP) — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou began a 12-day tour of China with a symbolism-laden visit to the mausoleum where the founding father of both China and Taiwan is entombed. Ma’s tour of China comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have continued to rise, egged on by an antagonistic U.S.-China relationship. He has framed the trip as one of increasing exchange, bringing Taiwanese college students with him on the visit, and has said he hopes that his trip could help lower tensions. Observers expect the visit to be more symbolic than substantive.

By HAN GUAN NG and HUIZHONG WU Associated Press

