Poor Albanian town pins tourism hopes on communist tunnels

KUKES, Albania (AP) — Under the Albanian town of Kukes lies a vast warren of underground tunnels and a military command center, relics of the former communist regime’s fear of a foreign invasion that never came. Now, local authorities hope to turn the network into a tourist attraction, with the help of European Union funding. By the end of the year, they say, the 37-room command center and a long tunnel leading to it from the town hall should be accessible. Tourists would be particularly welcome in Kukes, 150 kilometers (90 miles) northeast of the capital ,Tirana. It’s Albania’s poorest area, despite its mineral riches and striking mountain scenery. Most of the its young people emigrate.

