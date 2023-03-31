2 men get 220-year terms in Indianapolis for killing 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men convicted of murder and other charges in the fatal Indianapolis shootings of three young men and a young woman have been sentenced to 220 years in prison. Cameron Banks and Desmond Banks were sentenced Friday after being convicted in early March of four counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The charges stem from the February 2020 slayings of Braxton Ford, Kimari Hunt, Jalen Roberts and Marcel Wills in an Indianapolis apartment. Two other men charged in connection with the killings will be sentenced in April. One was convicted of several charges, including murder, while the other pleaded guilty to robbery-related charges.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.