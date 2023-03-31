After being fired, Israel’s defense minister caught in limbo

JERUSALEM (AP) — Five days ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to fire his defense minister set off a wave of spontaneous protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system. But as of Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — whose criticism of Netanyahu’s planned judicial changes led to his dismissal — was still on the job. A spokesperson for Netanyahu said the prime minister had never even sent Gallant a formal termination letter. The questions swirling around the fate of Israel’s crucial Defense Ministry reflects the tensions tearing at Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition.

