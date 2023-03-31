As summer looms, India orders coal power plants to max out

BENGALURU, India (AP) — India’s government has issued orders for coal and power plants to run at full capacity through this year’s summer months. Leaders are desperate to avoid the power crisis that saw rolling electricity cuts and a temporary ban for industrial activities in some of India’s hottest states last year as cooling systems exhausted the grid. Analysts warn going all-out will pump an extraordinary amount of additional greenhouse gases into the air from a country that is already the world’s third-biggest emitter. But until there are major infrastructure changes — including developing storage for clean energy — that allow for more renewable energy or efficient cooling systems, people in the hottest regions of India face a difficult tradeoff.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.