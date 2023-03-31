Death scene in burned Filipino ferry moves rescuers to tears

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine coast guard commander says the tragic scenes of death his team saw aboard a gutted ferry, including adults clutching children, moved them to tears and sparked fears other passengers could be found dead in the still-smoldering ship. At least 29 of more than 250 people onboard the M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 were killed in the blaze that raged through the ferry Wednesday night while it was on an overnight trip from the southern port city of Zamboanga to Jolo town in Sulu province. At least seven passengers, including two army soldiers, remained missing in the country’s deadliest sea disaster this year, the coast guard said on Friday. All 35 crew members survived, including the captain, who issued an abandon-ship order when the fire hit close to midnight.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.