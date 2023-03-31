Estonian diplomat expelled from Moscow in tit for tat move

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia says Russia is expelling an Estonian diplomat from Moscow in a tit for tat move following a similar action by Tallinn. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had summoned Estonia’s charge d’affaires, who heads the European Union country’s mission in Moscow, to protest the expulsion earlier this month of a Russian diplomat in Estonia and announce that an Estonian diplomat must leave Moscow. The Russian ministry warned that Moscow will also take other retaliatory action in response to the “persistently provocative anti-Russian actions by the Estonian authorities.” Estonia’s foreign ministry dismissed that charge as “ludicrous.” It said its diplomat has been given until April 5 to leave, and added that the Estonian embassy in Moscow will continue to operate.

