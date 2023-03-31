EU official says major aid to Lebanon depends on IMF deal

BEIRUT (AP) — A European Union official visiting Lebanon says the international body will boost its humanitarian assistance to the crisis-stricken country, but that more significant long-term aid depends on reforms and a deal with the International Monetary Fund. EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič says the EU will provide 60 million euros (more than $65 million) in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon in 2023, a 20% increase from last year. But he warns that “humanitarian aid is not a sustainable long-term solution” to the massive financial crisis that has left three-quarters of Lebanon’s population in poverty.

