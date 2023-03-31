Florida teen debuts trans visibility film as bans spread

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager has documented how it feels to be young and transgender for a film set to debut at a festival as transgender people around the world celebrate visibility and lawmakers across the country look to restrict their rights and care. The film “You’re Loved” debuts Friday at a time when access to gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary young people is under assault across the United States. The film was produced and directed by 19-year-old Carys Mullins, who is gender non-conforming and uses she and they pronouns. Mullins hopes their documentary shows transgender people that they are loved and seen.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.