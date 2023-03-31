Fomer US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The daughter of former U.S. intelligence director John Negroponte has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing of a friend after a drunken argument in Maryland. Sophia Negroponte was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the 2020 death of Yousuf Rasmussen. Guidelines called for a sentence of 15 to 25 years, but news outlets report Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Terrence McGann went beyond those guidelines Friday, citing a need for community protection and rehabilitation. Dr. Zeba Rasmussen remembered her son as charismatic with a “huge caring heart for everybody.” Sophia Negroponte said she is sorry, calling Rasmussen “a very beautiful and loving and caring person.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.