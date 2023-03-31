GLAAD Media Awards honor Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera
By LESLIE AMBRIZ
Associated Press
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The 34th GLAAD Media Awards featured a surprise Jennifer Coolidge appearance, honors for Bad Bunny and Christina Aguilera and, of course, jokes about Donald Trump’s indictment. News of the last broke just hours before Thursday’s show. The GLAAD Media Awards are intended to honor “fair, accurate and inclusive representation of LGBTQ individuals and issues” in various forms of media. This year’s award show was hosted by comedian Margaret Cho who began her opening monologue by celebrating the former president’s indictment. The show will be on Hulu on April 12.