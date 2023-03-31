Huawei profit sinks in 2022 amid sanctions, but sales higher
By ZEN SOO
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Huawei has reported a nearly 70% fall in profit last year amid sanctions and pandemic challenges, but saw its enterprise sales rise as the Chinese technology giant sought to pivot into digital industries and reduce its vulnerability to U.S. sanctions. Huawei says its annual revenue for 2022 rose nearly 1% from the previous year. Its net profit plunged 68% from 2021 amid pressures from the pandemic, U.S. sanctions, higher commodity prices and a decline in the company’s consumer business, which mostly sells smartphones.