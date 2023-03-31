Japan unveils proposal to promote marriage, raise birthrate

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese Cabinet minister in charge of tackling the country’s declining birthrate has unveiled a draft proposal aimed at reversing the downtrend, including increased subsidies for childrearing and education and a salary increase for younger workers to incentivize marrying and having kids. Japan’s population of more than 125 million has been declining for 15 years and is projected to fall to 86.7 million by 2060. A shrinking and aging population has huge implications for the economy and for national security as the country fortifies its military to counter China’s increasingly assertive territorial ambitions. To address the problem, the plan proposes increased financial assistance and greater access to childcare services.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.