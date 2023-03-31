Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer new electric vehicles will qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit under rules proposed by the Treasury Department. Many of those vehicles will get only half that amount. The rules proposed Friday are required under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act and likely will slow consumer acceptance of electric vehicles. The Biden administration concedes fewer electric vehicles will be eligible for tax credits in the short term but says eventually more EVs and parts will be manufactured in the U.S. Currently, 38 electric or plug-in hybrid passenger vehicles made in North America are eligible for the full tax credit. It’s unclear how many will get it under the rules taking effect April 18.

By TOM KRISHER and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

