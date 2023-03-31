Missouri Planned Parenthood sues over transgender inquiry

Associated Press (AP) — A lawsuit filed by Missouri’s Planned Parenthood reveals that the state’s Republican attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided at the organization’s St. Louis clinic. According to court documents filed Friday, the regional Planned Parenthood is suing Attorney General Andrew Bailey in St. Louis Circuit Court. The lawsuit claims Bailey’s office demanded records from Planned Parenthood as part of an investigation into an unrelated St. Louis clinic for transgender youth. Planned Parenthood says it has nothing to do with that clinic, which is run by Washington University. A spokeswoman for Bailey didn’t immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Friday.

