New Mexico Supreme Court blocks local abortion ordinances

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is blocking local anti-abortion ordinances, granting a request by the state’s Democratic attorney general. The ordinances are blocked pending the outcome of an ongoing case. The state’s top prosecutor had urged the court to intervene, saying the ordinances violated state constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process. New Mexico has one of the country’s most liberal abortion access laws, but two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico recently adopted restrictions that reflect deep-seated opposition to offering the procedure. Friday’s ruling follows New Mexico’s recent adoption of legislation that has the same effect — to override any local ordinances aimed at limiting access to abortion procedures and medications.

