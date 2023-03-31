Several injured as 2 Swiss regional trains derail in storm

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two regional trains in Switzerland have derailed in separate incidents, injuring more than a dozen people after a storm brought high winds and strong rains to the small Alpine nation. The incidents occurred Friday at Lüscherz and Büren zum Hof, near the western city of Bern, police said. In Büren zum Hof, a police spokeswoman said 12 people — 9 adults and 3 children — were injured. Of those, one person’s injuries were severe. Police also said several people were injured in the derailment at Lüscherz, but further information about the number of the injured and the severity of their condition was not immediately available.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.