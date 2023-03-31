Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return

TOKYO (AP) — Evacuation orders have been lifted in small sections of Tomioka, a town just southwest of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, in time for the area’s popular cherry blossom season. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joined a ceremony there on Saturday. An earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered triple meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Massive amounts of radiation spewed from the plant, causing more than 160,000 residents to evacuate from across Fukushima. Surveys show many former residents have decided not to return because they have found jobs and educations and built relationships elsewhere.

