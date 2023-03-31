Stampede at food distribution center kills 11 in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say 11 women and children have been killed in a deadly stampede at a Ramadan food distribution center in the southern port city of Karachi. Friday’s stampede happened when hundreds of people panicked and started pushing each other to collect the food outside a factory. Cash-strapped Pakistan launched an initiative to distribute free flour among low-income families to ease the impact of record-breaking inflation and soaring poverty during the holy month. But crowds have swelled at the distribution centers in recent days.

