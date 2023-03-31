To conserve, Nevada may try to buy back groundwater rights

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in Nevada are considering a bill to allow the state to buy groundwater rights in diminished basins so nobody could use them again. Officials say the demand for groundwater and the supply isn’t sustainable. In some cases, the water was overpromised decades ago from wells sunk deep into fractured rock and gravel. Water users could sell partial or full rights to the state under the bill. States throughout the West are grappling with similar issues over how to conserve groundwater, while experts are skeptical that water basins can ever reach sustainable levels. The bill will likely be amended to address questions over funding and how to implement it.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.