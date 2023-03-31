UK china maker rolls out souvenirs for king’s May coronation

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England (AP) — A British manufacturer of fine bone china is busy making “God Save The King” commemorative plates and mugs for King Charles II’s May 6 coronation. Craftspeople at the Duchess China factory in the central England city of Stoke-on-Trent painted delicate gold edges on more teacups and saucers this week to make sure there are enough to meet the expected demand for royal souvenirs. Its range of commemorative china features the Union Jack colors of red, white and blue, and come emblazoned with the words “God Save the King.” The manufacturer said the design was inspired by china produced in the 1930s for the coronation of King George VI, Charles’ grandfather.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.