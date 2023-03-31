UN food chief: Billions needed to avert unrest, starvation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. World Food Program is warning that without billions of dollars more to feed millions of hungry people, the world will see mass migration, destabilized countries, and starving children and adults in the next 12 to 18 months. David Beasley praised increased funding from the United States and Germany last year, and urged China, Gulf nations, billionaires and other countries “to step up big time.” He said in an interview before handing the reins of the world’s largest humanitarian organization to U.S. ambassador Cindy McCain next week that he’s “extremely worried” that WFP won’t raise about $23 billion it needs this year to help an estimated 350 million people in 49 countries who desperately need food,

