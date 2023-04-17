Report: Serial rapist sentenced to more than 150 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A television station is reporting that a convicted serial rapist has been sentenced to more than 150 years in prison. Prosecutors charged Darrell Goodlow in 2021 with 57 counts, including rape, burglary and criminal confinement. He pleaded guilty in March to nine counts, including eight felony counts of rape and one felony count of killing a domestic animal. Prosecutors allege that Goodlow sexually assaulted eight known victims in Indianapolis and the suburb of Lawrence from 2020 to 2021. They say that in some cases, he dressed as a utility worker to gain access to his victims’ homes. A fingerprint at one of the scenes helped investigators identify him.

