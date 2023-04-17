US, Japan to mark friendship with cherry tree at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Japan are marking their friendship with a new cherry tree at the White House. First lady Jill Biden and Yuko Kishida, the Japanese prime minister’s wife, were doing the honors on Monday after a private lunch. The Japanese embassy says Kishida is on a rare solo visit to the U.S. and was invited by Biden. The White House says the new sapling is a Yoshino cherry tree that was grown from a cutting from a cherry tree that was planted at the White House in July 2017. The White House says there are 23 cherry trees on the grounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.