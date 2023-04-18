German climate activists pledge new wave of blockades

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists say that they will stage further protests in Berlin in an effort to force the German government into doing more to curb global warming. Tuesday’s announcement came as courts are taking a tougher line against members of the group Last Generation who have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in the past year. The group said it will begin to stage open-ended protests Wednesday in Berlin’s government district. It said that from Monday onward members will try to “peacefully bring the city to a standstill.” Last Generation accuses the German government of breaching the country’s constitution. The group cited a supreme court verdict two years ago that found too much of the burden for climate change was being placed on younger generations.

