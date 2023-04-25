Florida GOP set to remove hurdle to DeSantis White House bid
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are poised to change state law to allow GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without having to leave office. The proposal filed on Tuesday would exempt presidential candidates from Florida’s so-called resign to run law, which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for another office that would overlap with their current term. The legislative move was expected but its formal introduction marks one of the clearest signals yet that DeSantis plans to run. The governor is currently overseas as part of an international trade mission to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.