At least 90 bodies have been found at the ranch of a Kenyan pastor who is accused of telling his followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus. And the death toll could rise with the Kenya Red Cross Society saying 213 people are missing. It has sparked memories of some of the world’s worst cases of cult-related mass deaths like Jonestown in 1978 and the Waco siege in 1993.

