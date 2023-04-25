‘Mojave Max’ tortoise emerges in Vegas; latest since 2000

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in Nevada say a desert tortoise that is the focus of schoolchild predictions and local lore about the start of spring has emerged from its winter burrow at a nature preserve in Las Vegas. Mojave Max’s appearance at 3:40 p.m. Monday was the latest since 2000 for the critter compared locally with Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania. In Las Vegas, the earliest a Mojave Max has emerged in the last 23 years was a little before noon on Valentine’s Day 2005. The latest had been April 17, 2012. Biologists think an exceptionally wet and cold winter kept the soil temperature cool at the tortoise’s burrow longer this year.

