$2.3B awarded in sex abuse lawsuit that named Mormon church

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Attorneys say a California jury has awarded $2.28 billion to a woman who was molested for years by her stepfather. The panel in Riverside County awarded damages Tuesday to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted from age 5 until she was 14, beginning in the 1980s. The stepfather spent three years in prison for lewd acts on a child. The suit also named the woman’s mother and the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It alleged that church officials repeatedly failed to report the abuse. The church denied wrongdoing but last year settled its part of the case for $1 million.

