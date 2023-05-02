Former Ohio attorneys general fight supermajority amendment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state lawmakers moving to ask Ohio voters this August to raise the threshold for passing future constitutional amendments pressed forward again Tuesday. That was despite five former state attorneys general of both parties joining a growing chorus, which includes bipartisan former governors, in opposing their plan. A pair of Ohio House committees had respective possible votes scheduled on a resolution and bill needed to set a $20 million special election this summer and to put an issue on that ballot asking to raise the threshold for passing constitutional amendments from 50%-plus-one to 60%.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.